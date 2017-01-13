Winners announced for the 2017 MLK Or...

Winners announced for the 2017 MLK Oratorical Contest

Happy New Year!! #PWCACDST is ready for 2017! Starting with the MLK Jr. Oratorical Choir! Next rehearsal is 1/8 wear jeans & white top! pic.twitter.com/wE1mhE4Qmc The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest on Monday, Jan. 16, 2016 The theme is "what the world needs now." The event begins at 11 a.m. at the C.D. Hylton Memorial Chapel, located at 14640 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge.

