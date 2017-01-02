Who will go to Potomac Shores elementary school?
The School Board is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the "Potomac Shores" Elementary School attendance area on January 18 at 7 p.m. in the School Board Meeting Room at the Kelly Leadership Center, 14715 Bristow Road, Manassas. The opening of the new school will likely affect boundaries for up to 18 eastern elementary schools.
