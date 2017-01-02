'What should go here' in Woodbridge p...

'What should go here' in Woodbridge post from 2012 revisited

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Potomac Local

I was scrolling through old Facebook posts searching for a photo to use for the obituary for longtime Manassas journalist Bennie Scarton Jr. when I stumbled upon a post from 2012 . I drove down Route 1 in Woodbridge and took some photos of brown spots in the area and asked readers to tell us "what should go here?" The particular location in this post is on the southbound side of Route 1, just south of Maurumsco Plaza and Prince William Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lookin Dec 31 quick 1
Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11) Dec 29 Rick 5
smokin sausage Dec 28 watsup 9
William A. Malcolm Dec 27 Alabama Slammer 1
Cynthia Longerbeam (Dec '15) Dec 22 Still Wondering 6
lisa sowers Nov '16 Shocked naighbor 1
News Trump Looking to Ease Restrictions in Fight Aga... Nov '16 GloriusGoodness 7
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,547,722

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC