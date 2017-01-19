'We believe this light will make the intersection safer'
A new signal light outside the Prince William County Fairgrounds near Manassas will help regulate the flow of traffic on Dumfries Road and Old Dominion Drive. The signal light sits near the new Bradley Square townhomes developed by Stanley Martin Homes and was erected by the developer.
