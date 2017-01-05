Want More Prince William County?

Want More Prince William County?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Potomac Local

Prince William County has established itself as an important part of the economic landscape of the Greater Washington D.C. metropolitan area and Northern Virginia. The County's contributions to the Northern Virginia economy has resulted in the region singularly accounting for roughly 45 percent of the Commonwealth of Virginia's total economic activity and 37 percent of all employment , as recently reported in the 2016 State of the Commonwealth Report .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... 7 hr hassen benhassen 2
lookin Dec 31 quick 1
Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11) Dec 29 Rick 5
smokin sausage Dec 28 watsup 9
William A. Malcolm Dec 27 Alabama Slammer 1
Cynthia Longerbeam (Dec '15) Dec 22 Still Wondering 6
lisa sowers Nov '16 Shocked naighbor 1
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,021 • Total comments across all topics: 277,658,119

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC