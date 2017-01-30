Uriah Kiser to present Wednesday at 1...

Uriah Kiser to present Wednesday at 1 Million Cups

Monday Jan 30

Hey, 1 Million Cups - Many of you know me as a volunteer organizer of our weekly group sessions, but this week I'll be presenting to our group in search of feedback for a new initiative we are working on at my company, as we continue to work to tell the story of our community and to connect those who live in it. Potomac Local will turn six years old this year, and we're working on a new program that provides our customers with more options to work with professional writers to tell their stories and to show their impact in our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

