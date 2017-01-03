Transgender journalist challenges Bob Marshall for 13th House seat
Danica Roem is a Manassas native and former community journalist who spent nearly 10 years covering Prince William County government, schools, transportation and development issues for the Prince William Times before leaving the paper in 2015.
