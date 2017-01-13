'This is Prince William County's first homicide of 2017'

Homicide Investigation *UPDATE - On January 13, the body discovered along the Potomac River in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Rd in Dumfries underwent an autopsy at the Medical Examiner's Office in Manassas. Based upon further examination of the victim's body and the police investigation, detectives from the Homicide Unit are now classifying this death as a homicide.

