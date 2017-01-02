Stolen 'puppies valued altogether at ...

Stolen 'puppies valued altogether at $5,885'

Read more: Potomac Local

At approximately 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to DC Pups, located at 9021 Centreville Rd, for a report of a burglary. The reporting party told officers that sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, someone entered the business by breaking a window and stole six young, small-breed dogs.

Manassas, VA

