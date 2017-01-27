Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a...

Souper Bowl is Back in Manassas for a third year

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Potomac Local

On Friday, February 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., merchants in Historic Downtown Manassas will be hosting restaurants and serving up soup. This year, 10 locations will feature soups, ranging from chili to gumbo and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bj Jan 24 Robbie 2
Stonewall middle school (May '15) Jan 11 Blazey 2
smokin sausage Jan 11 quick 10
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan 6 hassen benhassen 2
lookin Dec 31 quick 1
Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11) Dec 29 Rick 5
William A. Malcolm Dec 27 Alabama Slammer 1
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC