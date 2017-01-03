Six puppies stolen from Manassas pet store
DC Pups on Centreville Road in Manassas had nine pups in the store on Sunday. Thieves broke in and stole six of them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lookin
|Dec 31
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec 29
|Rick
|5
|smokin sausage
|Dec 28
|watsup
|9
|William A. Malcolm
|Dec 27
|Alabama Slammer
|1
|Cynthia Longerbeam (Dec '15)
|Dec 22
|Still Wondering
|6
|lisa sowers
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|Trump Looking to Ease Restrictions in Fight Aga...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC