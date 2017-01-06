Rash of auto break-ins continues in M...

Rash of auto break-ins continues in Manassas

Crime Prevention Tip: Larcenies from vehicle, theft of motor vehicle parts, and vandalisms to auto are the most commonly reported property offenses in the City of Manassas. Valuables left in plain sight inside a vehicle offer a tempting reward for criminals, especially if gaining access could be as simple as opening an unlocked door.

