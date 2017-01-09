Prince William fire crews fight two f...

Prince William fire crews fight two fires over weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Potomac Local

On Sunday, January 8th at 9:46 a.m ., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a shed located in the 11200 block of Smithfield Road in Manassas. The homeowner, whom earlier had been working on his vehicle in the garage, was not home at the time of the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manassas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan 6 hassen benhassen 2
lookin Dec 31 quick 1
Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11) Dec 29 Rick 5
smokin sausage Dec 28 watsup 9
William A. Malcolm Dec 27 Alabama Slammer 1
Cynthia Longerbeam (Dec '15) Dec 22 Still Wondering 6
lisa sowers Nov '16 Shocked naighbor 1
See all Manassas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manassas Forum Now

Manassas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manassas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Manassas, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,252 • Total comments across all topics: 277,791,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC