O'Hanlon Selected to Fill Vacant Seat on School Board

The School Board of the City of Manassas unanimously voted on January 4, 2017 to appoint Peter B. O'Hanlon to serve as its newest member. O'Hanlon was appointed to fill the vacant seat previously held by Pamela J. Sebesky, who resigned effective December 31 to serve on the City Council for the City of Manassas.

