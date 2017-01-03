new Va. Sen. remembered as quiet, inf...

new Va. Sen. remembered as quiet, influential force for Northern Va.

Charles Colgan, Virginia's longest-serving state senator who died Tuesday at 90, is being remembered as a quiet but influential political force for Northern Virginia who championed his district and was able to bring together members both sides of the aisle. Colgan, a Democrat who represented parts of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park from 1976 until he retired in 2016, was the longest serving senator in that body's history.

