new Va. Sen. remembered as quiet, influential force for Northern Va.

Charles Colgan, Virginia's longest-serving state senator who died Tuesday at 90, is being remembered as a quiet but influential political force for Northern Virginia who championed his district and was able to bring together members both sides of the aisle. Colgan, a Democrat who represented parts of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park from 1976 until he retired in 2016, was the longest serving senator in that body's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.