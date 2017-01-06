'Nevertheless, both Glenn and Pam went in to their respective...

'Nevertheless, both Glenn and Pam wen...

Pam Spilman didn't get much sleep on the night of January 1. Earlier that evening, she'd checked the winning numbers in Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle, and discovered the ticket she'd bought for her husband Glenn was one of the game's three $1 million winners! Pam bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 6865 Wellington Road in Manassas, while Glenn was outside pumping gas. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

