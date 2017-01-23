Manassas ditches touch-screen voting ...

Manassas ditches touch-screen voting machines, buying scanners

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Potomac Local

The City Council tonight is expected to approve $101,000 in funding for the purchase of 11 new optical scanning voting machines. The city is the last jurisdiction in Northern Virginia to make the switch from the old touch-screen voting machines in use since 2000 that were banned by state officials following the 2012 Presidential Election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

