Manassas boy rescued by police after reporting his mother driving while intoxicated
A Manassas mother was arrested for child neglect and felony eluding after her son texted a family member from the Manassas Mall to let them know she was intoxicated and driving recklessly with him in the car on Jan. 20. The 10-year-old boy's family member reported the incident to the Prince William County Police Department quickly after he called.
