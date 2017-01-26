Manassas boy rescued by police after reporting his mother driving while intoxicated

A Manassas mother was arrested for child neglect and felony eluding after her son texted a family member from the Manassas Mall to let them know she was intoxicated and driving recklessly with him in the car on Jan. 20. The 10-year-old boy's family member reported the incident to the Prince William County Police Department quickly after he called.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.