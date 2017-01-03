Man indicted on murder charges in Manassas house fire
Prince William County Police say a man has been indicted in murder charges in a Manassas house fire that killed two men. The department said in a news release that on Tuesday, a grand jury had returned indictments of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony murder against 36-year-old Noe Antonio Nolasco Amaya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec 31
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec 29
|Rick
|5
|smokin sausage
|Dec 28
|watsup
|9
|William A. Malcolm
|Dec 27
|Alabama Slammer
|1
|Cynthia Longerbeam (Dec '15)
|Dec 22
|Still Wondering
|6
|lisa sowers
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC