Man indicted on murder charges in Manassas house fire

Prince William County Police say a man has been indicted in murder charges in a Manassas house fire that killed two men. The department said in a news release that on Tuesday, a grand jury had returned indictments of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony murder against 36-year-old Noe Antonio Nolasco Amaya.

