'Keller Williams Realtya holding a job fair and vendor showcase'
Keller Williams Realty in Manassas is holding a job fair and vendor showcase on Saturday, January 21 from 9 AM until 1 PM at the Keller Williams Realty Manassas building at 8100 Ashton Ave. Suite 103 Manassas VA 20109. There will be local employers looking to hire new associates, small businesses looking to expand, and vendors presenting their products and services who are also looking to connect with new partners.
