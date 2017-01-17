Jury trial set for Warrenton pop singer, model charged with abuse
A jury trial has been set for May to hear the commonwealth's case against Jordan D. Baird, son of prominent Manassas mega church leaders, pop singer and model, charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.
