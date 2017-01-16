'Jesse's Girl & Aces High are now ava...

'Jesse's Girl & Aces High are now available in three local Harris Teeters'

BadWolf is very excited to announce that six packs of Jesse's Girl & Aces High are now available in three local Harris Teeters . Thank you to all of our amazing staff, friends & family getting us to this point!! We are so proud of how far we've come since opening June 19, 2013.

