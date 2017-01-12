Imagewerks presents at 1 Million Cups
Strauss discussed with the group of about 20 people in attendance her efforts to offer more photography solutions to her customers, which include the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. She also talked about an upcoming photography cruise , which is a new venture for her company.
Read more at Potomac Local.
