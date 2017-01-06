I do hereby order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol in respect and memory of former Virginia Senator and President Pro Tempore Charles J. Colgan. In accordance with Virginia protocol, the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia shall be lowered to half-staff for ten days starting on the day of death of a former President Pro Tempore of the Virginia Senate.

