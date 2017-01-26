Dulles Glass and Mirror relocating to Prince William, bringing 40 jobs
Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5 million to consolidate its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing, and warehouse operations in a renovated 84,010-square-foot facility in Prince William County. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 40 new jobs over the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bj
|Jan 24
|Robbie
|2
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Blazey
|2
|smokin sausage
|Jan 11
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec 31
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Rick
|5
|William A. Malcolm
|Dec '16
|Alabama Slammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC