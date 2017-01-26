Dulles Glass and Mirror relocating to Prince William, bringing 40 jobs

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5 million to consolidate its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing, and warehouse operations in a renovated 84,010-square-foot facility in Prince William County. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

