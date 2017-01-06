BadWolf, CJ Finz team for brewpub in ...

BadWolf, CJ Finz team for brewpub in Downtown Manassas

9 hrs ago

The owners of BadWolf Brewery and CJ Finz will soon open a brewpub on Battle Street in Downtown Manassas, sources close to the project told Potomac Local. Owners of the respective establishments have been mum on details of the new joint, and we don't yet know when it will open.

