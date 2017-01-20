Back to the drawing board: Should Route 1/123 interchange be reconsidered?
The initial Virginia Smart Scale Transportation rankings listed the Route 123/Route 1 interchange as the 286th highest in the state and 45th in Northern Virginia. It is not recommended for funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stonewall middle school (May '15)
|Jan 11
|Blazey
|2
|bj
|Jan 11
|Robbie
|1
|smokin sausage
|Jan 11
|quick
|10
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan 6
|hassen benhassen
|2
|lookin
|Dec 31
|quick
|1
|Dee James Morrow and Family (Jan '11)
|Dec 29
|Rick
|5
|William A. Malcolm
|Dec 27
|Alabama Slammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC