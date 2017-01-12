'A female driver drove onto campus, took multiple, unattended book...
The reporting party told officers that a female driver drove onto campus, took multiple, unattended book bags from a table in front of the school, and drove away. With the assistance of the Manassas City Police Traffic Services Unit, officers quickly identified and located the suspect, Casey A. MHIRE, 31. MHIRE was arrested without incident and charged with Grand Larceny.
