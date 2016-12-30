Tell us what new businesses you want ...

Tell us what new businesses you want to see in 2017

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Potomac Local

New chain retail stores like At Home moved into the old Kmart space in Dale City, and new additions like Uptown Alley and Autobahn Indoor Speedway opened at Manassas Mall. Duluth Trading Company which opened on Bulloch Drive near the Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus.

