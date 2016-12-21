Sister: Dealership Took Advantage of Deaf Man
A local dealership took advantage of a deaf man when he went to buy a truck, according to his younger sister. Lisa Breighner, of Manassas, Virginia, is very protective of her brother and wanted to be his voice after his experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cynthia Longerbeam (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Still Wondering
|6
|lisa sowers
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|Trump Looking to Ease Restrictions in Fight Aga...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|"Refugee" by Patricia Louise McGurk (The Denver...
|Oct '16
|PatriciaMcGurk
|1
|Review: Dogs Gone Wild (Dec '11)
|Sep '16
|Sandie B
|9
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC