SERVE in Manassas needs teen volunteers for book fair
Good morning Prince William - SERVE in Manassas has a great project for teen volunteers age 16+ on Monday December 19th. They are holding a book fair at the Barnes and Noble store in Manassas and volunteers are needed to read to the children and help with crafts in the store for an hour or 2. Please call Navara at 748-2536 to learn more.
