Roadside makeover: Manassas businesses approved for grants for new facades, landscaping

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Potomac Local

Manassas City is scheduled to award $77,410 in matching grants to local business who agree to improve the facades of their buildings, exterior signage, and landscaping. Multiple businesses applied for the city's Local Incentives Program help Grant.

