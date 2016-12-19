Police seek woman in fatal Prince William shooting
Police in Prince William County said Friday they are searching for a woman involved in a robbery that resulted in a man being shot to death in May. On May 12 at around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Hensley Road in Manassas for the report of a shooting, Prince William County police said in a statement. They found 43-year-old Jason Thomas Mannion, who lived in the home, suffering from gunshot wounds, and he later died at a hospital, according to the statement.
