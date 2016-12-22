Osbourn High School appears on 'It's Academic'
The Academic Team at Osbourn High School was accompanied by the Screaming Eagles Marching Band when they competed against other teams at the "It's Academic" quiz show taping. The OHS Academic team demonstrated their quick thinking while the Marching Band revved up the crowd with their musical talents.
