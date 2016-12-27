Okra's expanding to Virginia Oaks golf course in Gainesville

Okra'sA Cajun/Creole restaurant Cajun/Creole restaurant, an Old Town Manassas anchor, will soon be opening a second location at the Virginia Oaks Golf Club in Gainesville. New owners of the property have taken action to make the club a special place again by adding a proven golf management team and by recruiting Okra's, a regional favorite in dining and nightlife to their team.

