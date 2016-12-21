new VRE Broad Run proposal vote delayed
The Prince William County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday delayed a vote that could have backed an expansion of the railyard and a relocation of the station at Broad Run , an alternative to expansion options that include building a track next to the existing Norfolk Southern freight line from Manassas to Haymarket. Supervisor Marty Nohe - who represents parts of the area where the expansion would run and who leads the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority Board- wants the VRE Operations Board to delay any decision until next month.
