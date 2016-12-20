Manassas EDA recoups half of NEW School grant
City EDA Chairman Holmes Smith said Alice Megler, CEO of the NEW School which opened on Liberia Avenue this past spring and closed by fall, came to his house on December 13 and gave him a $5,000 check. "This was the first payment in paying her debt back," Smith said.
