Ground broken at Manassas Gateway, no...

Ground broken at Manassas Gateway, now Landing at Cannon Branch

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Potomac Local

Today, representatives from the City of Manassas and Buchanan Partners, a full-service real estate development firm operating in the Washington, D.C. metro area, came together to break ground on The Landing at Cannon Branch. The two entities have formed a public-private partnership to develop the city's only waterfront property, commonly known as Gateway property and located just off of Prince William Parkway, in a way that will spur community engagement and economic growth.

