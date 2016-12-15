Grand Marshal, Woman of the Year honored at Manassas Christmas Parade
Robin Perkins, who served as treasurer for the City of Manassas for over 18 years is this year's Woman of the Year. Lifelong Manassas resident John O. Gregory has dedicated himself to his community and his country well over his lifetime.
