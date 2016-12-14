Anti-religion group erects banner next to nativity at Nelson Park
A FFRF Winter Solstice banner has been placed by a local FFRF member next to the creche scene in Nelson Park in Manassas, Va. FFRF received a permit from the city for its "Let Reason Prevail" banner to counter the religious exhibit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manassas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cynthia Longerbeam (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Still Wondering
|6
|lisa sowers
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|Trump Looking to Ease Restrictions in Fight Aga...
|Nov '16
|GloriusGoodness
|7
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|"Refugee" by Patricia Louise McGurk (The Denver...
|Oct '16
|PatriciaMcGurk
|1
|Review: Dogs Gone Wild (Dec '11)
|Sep '16
|Sandie B
|9
Find what you want!
Search Manassas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC