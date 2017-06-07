Report: Sea rise means more tidal flo...

Report: Sea rise means more tidal flooding this year for Jersey shore

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Philly.com

This April 26, 2017 photo shows Jim O'Neill walking through a flooded street in front of his home in Manahawkin N.J. after a moderate storm. He lives in a low-lying area near the Jersey shore, and is often affected by back bay flooding, a type of recurring nuisance flooding that's affecting millions of Americans and which experts agree has not been as widely addressed as oceanfront flooding, in part because potential solutions are much more difficult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manahawkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cherry Hill (Jan '15) Jun 23 KimC 81
News Lois Piazza, 95, of Ocean Gate (Jul '08) Jun 21 jessie 2
dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12) Jun 20 Sue 9
Gloucester township detective illegally spying ... Jun 14 Tom 1
News Woman admits embezzling from nonprofit that hel... Jun 13 MrsCortes 1
South Jersey voting machines rigged for landsli... Jun 12 Pam 1
Norcross has voting machines rigged AGAIN Jun 8 Ken 1
See all Manahawkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manahawkin Forum Now

Manahawkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manahawkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Manahawkin, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC