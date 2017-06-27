Ocean County seeks homes for animals ...

Ocean County seeks homes for animals rescued from hoarding house

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Ocean County animal officials who helped rescue more than 30 dogs and cats from a hoarding situation ended up getting even more than they bargained for when some of the animals delivered babies soon after being saved. Now, with all the animals at the Ocean County Animal Facilities in Manahawkin and Jackson, officials are hoping to find the animals forever homes.

