Ocean County seeks homes for animals rescued from hoarding house
Ocean County animal officials who helped rescue more than 30 dogs and cats from a hoarding situation ended up getting even more than they bargained for when some of the animals delivered babies soon after being saved. Now, with all the animals at the Ocean County Animal Facilities in Manahawkin and Jackson, officials are hoping to find the animals forever homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Manahawkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cherry Hill (Jan '15)
|Jun 23
|KimC
|81
|Lois Piazza, 95, of Ocean Gate (Jul '08)
|Jun 21
|jessie
|2
|dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12)
|Jun 20
|Sue
|9
|Gloucester township detective illegally spying ...
|Jun 14
|Tom
|1
|Woman admits embezzling from nonprofit that hel...
|Jun 13
|MrsCortes
|1
|South Jersey voting machines rigged for landsli...
|Jun 12
|Pam
|1
|Norcross has voting machines rigged AGAIN
|Jun 8
|Ken
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manahawkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC