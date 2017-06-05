Family calls 3-year prison stint 'a joke' for mom who played role in girl's death
CAMDEN -- It's been 11 months since police charged a Manahawkin man with sexually assaulting and killing his girlfriend's 23-month-old and charged the toddler's mother with neglecting to get her medical care. In a Camden Superior Courtroom in May, the relatives of Ariana Smyth told her mother, Amber Bobo, that they had only hatred, anger and disgust for her and would never forgive her for her role in Ariana's death.
