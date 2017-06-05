Family calls 3-year prison stint 'a j...

Family calls 3-year prison stint 'a joke' for mom who played role in girl's death

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: NJ.com

CAMDEN -- It's been 11 months since police charged a Manahawkin man with sexually assaulting and killing his girlfriend's 23-month-old and charged the toddler's mother with neglecting to get her medical care. In a Camden Superior Courtroom in May, the relatives of Ariana Smyth told her mother, Amber Bobo, that they had only hatred, anger and disgust for her and would never forgive her for her role in Ariana's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manahawkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old Pathmark site on Church Road 6 hr Nancy 3
Bugs in coffee at Manahawkin Flee market May 30 Snow Birds 4
are you free for yoga> May 29 library yogi 1
Jennifer Carbone (Mar '14) May 29 library yogi 2
YOGA is for EVERYONE - and it is free May 21 library yogi 1
dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12) May 10 CMonte 8
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cherry Hill (Jan '15) Apr '17 Jlescher 80
See all Manahawkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manahawkin Forum Now

Manahawkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manahawkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Manahawkin, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC