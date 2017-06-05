'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice is (almos...

'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice is (almost) debt-free, according to new court order

Nearly eight years after filing for bankruptcy -- and a year out of prison for bankruptcy fraud -- "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice had paid off the last of the creditors from that case to the tune of $109,504.88. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Stacey Meisel this week certified that 13 lingering debts from her 2009 bankruptcy filing have been paid in full or otherwise settled, including debts to Ford, Neiman Marcus, Verizon, Jersey Central Power and Light, and a fertility clinic.

