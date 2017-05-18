Pediatrician who stored vaccines wrong agrees to pay $156k in fines, reimbursement
TRENTON -- An Ocean County pediatrician has agreed to pay more than $150,,000 in penalties for improperly refrigerating vaccines that were administered to as many as 900 children. The April 27 settlement with Dr. Michael Bleiman of Southern Ocean Pediatric and Family Medicine ends the Manahawkin physician's temporary suspension from the state's Medicaid and NJ FamilyCare programs and requires to him to pay $156,220.
