NJ doctor settles case vaccination storage case for $156k

State health officials say a New Jersey pediatrician will pay a $156,000 fine and change his office practices after an investigation found he improperly stored vaccines given to children. The state health department had issued a warning in January that 900 children may have been given faulty vaccines at Bleiman's practice in Manahawkin between November 2014 and July 2016.

