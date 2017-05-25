NJ doctor settles case vaccination storage case for $156k
State health officials say a New Jersey pediatrician will pay a $156,000 fine and change his office practices after an investigation found he improperly stored vaccines given to children. The state health department had issued a warning in January that 900 children may have been given faulty vaccines at Bleiman's practice in Manahawkin between November 2014 and July 2016.
