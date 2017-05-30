Large quantities of pot, LSD found in massive drug bust, cops say
STAFFORD -- A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a search of his Manahawkin residence turned up more than 3 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 tablets of LSD and other drugs and weapons, police said. Justin Wiersig is facing numerous drug charges and weapons offenses following the 7:15 p.m. raid of his Voyager Lane home, Stafford police announced in a statement posted on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Manahawkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bugs in coffee at Manahawkin Flee market
|May 30
|Snow Birds
|4
|are you free for yoga>
|May 29
|library yogi
|1
|Jennifer Carbone (Mar '14)
|May 29
|library yogi
|2
|YOGA is for EVERYONE - and it is free
|May 21
|library yogi
|1
|dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12)
|May 10
|CMonte
|8
|Old Pathmark site on Church Road
|May '17
|IantoJones
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cherry Hill (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|Jlescher
|80
Find what you want!
Search Manahawkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC