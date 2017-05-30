Large quantities of pot, LSD found in...

Large quantities of pot, LSD found in massive drug bust, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: NJ.com

STAFFORD -- A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a search of his Manahawkin residence turned up more than 3 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 tablets of LSD and other drugs and weapons, police said. Justin Wiersig is facing numerous drug charges and weapons offenses following the 7:15 p.m. raid of his Voyager Lane home, Stafford police announced in a statement posted on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manahawkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bugs in coffee at Manahawkin Flee market May 30 Snow Birds 4
are you free for yoga> May 29 library yogi 1
Jennifer Carbone (Mar '14) May 29 library yogi 2
YOGA is for EVERYONE - and it is free May 21 library yogi 1
dunrite bulkhead company (Aug '12) May 10 CMonte 8
Old Pathmark site on Church Road May '17 IantoJones 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cherry Hill (Jan '15) Apr '17 Jlescher 80
See all Manahawkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manahawkin Forum Now

Manahawkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manahawkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Manahawkin, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,502,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC