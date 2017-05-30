Large quantities of pot, LSD found in massive drug bust, cops say

STAFFORD -- A 38-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a search of his Manahawkin residence turned up more than 3 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 tablets of LSD and other drugs and weapons, police said. Justin Wiersig is facing numerous drug charges and weapons offenses following the 7:15 p.m. raid of his Voyager Lane home, Stafford police announced in a statement posted on Facebook.

