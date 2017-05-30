Animal Adopt-a-thon returns to N.J. H...

Animal Adopt-a-thon returns to N.J. Horse Park on June 4

Friday May 19

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 4 at the Horse Park of the New Jersey . From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the second annual Animal Rescue Adopt-A-Thon takes place, rain or shine.

