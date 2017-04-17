Recovery Centers of America Introduce...

Recovery Centers of America Introduces New Voorhees Outpatient Location

Recovery Centers of America , the fastest growing addiction treatment provider in the United States, today opened the doors of its new outpatient location at 526 South Burnt Mill Road, Voorhees. RCA provides detox, inpatient, and outpatient programs to treat addictions to drugs including opioids, alcohol, benzos, and others, in addition to co-occurring behavioral health disorders such as anxiety, trauma, depression, and bipolar disorder.

