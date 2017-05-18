Man was under the influence while tod...

Man was under the influence while toddler was in car, cops say

Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Jersey Journal

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP -- A Toms River man was arrested Wednesday after he was found slumped behind the wheel of his vehicle with a young girl and her mother inside, police said. Police received a tip that the man, 41-year-old Brian K. Howell, was in a Jeep Liberty at the McDonald's restaurant on Rt.

